Family forced from home after fire breaks out in NDG

A fire broke out around 6 a.m. Saturday morning at a residential building on Prince of Wales Avenue in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

One person was taken to hospital as a preventative measure, according to the Montreal fire department. There were no serious injuries reported.

Around 40 firefighters were at the scene and managed to get the flames under control by 7:50 a.m.

The fire started on the second floor of the building and the cause is unknown.

One family was taken in by the Red Cross, after the building sustained about $100,000 worth of damages.