Montreal police have released a photo of the two masked suspects in last weekend's armed robbery at the Fairview Pointe-Claire shopping centre in action.

Police say the pair, both males, walked into the Bay through the east doors around 4:15 p.m.on May 14 and headed straight for the jewelry counter.

One smashed six display cases with a hammer, then the two men started grabbing the pearl jewelry inside, worth an estimated $25,000.

They fled through the east door and headed toward the St-Jean Boulevard pedestrian pathway that goes over Highway 40.

The suspects were both wearing black pants, royal blue tops, black shoes, black masks, black caps and mirrored sunglasses.

One suspect has white skin, is 6'1" tall, 170 pounds and was wearing a white glove on his left hand. He was holding the black bag that contained the stolen jewelry.

The second suspect is 5'8", weighs 135 pounds and was wearing white gloves on both hands.

Police say anyone who has information about the men can call their Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133 or fill out their online form.