Montreal police say they are looking into the possibility that an armed robbery at Fairview Pointe-Claire yesterday is somehow linked to similar robberies that have occurred there in the past.

Smash-and-grab style robberies took place at the Birks jewelry store at the same mall in 2010, 2014 and 2015, and Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said those events are part of the investigation.

However, the focus right now is on identifying the two men involved in Sunday's incident.

Around 4:30 p.m., the men entered the Bay wearing ski masks, smashed a number of glass counters in the jewelry department, took objects inside and fled on foot.

Frightened shoppers fled into the parking lot, and the store was eventually evacuated.

Brabant said it's too early to confirm the value of the items that were taken.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact the Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.

Is Fairview a target?

There may be something signalling criminal gangs or thieves that Fairview is an easy place to commit a robbery, former Sûreté du Québec officer François Doré told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

It may be that the display cases aren't secure, or the numerous easy access points to the mall make it ding.

There are a number of security cameras at the mall, so it's easy to watch people coming and going, he said.

But Doré suggested the valuable jewelry be put behind locked doors, though he acknowledged stores want to showcase their most expensive items to entice customers.

He also said the display cases could be made of unbreakable glass to prevent similar incidents.

The Cadillac Fairview Corporation, which owns Fairview Pointe-Claire, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.