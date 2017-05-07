Facing the floods: A look at how Quebecers are coping with rising waters

Some of the most powerful images from the floods across the province this week

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Montréal

Mostly Cloudy

9°C

Québec

Light Rainshower

12°C

Longueuil

Light Rain

9°C

Mirabel

Light Rain

8°C

Sherbrooke

Cloudy

14°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss