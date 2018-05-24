Cultural complex F-MR Station opens on Lachine Canal

The new F-MR Station pilot project is open on the Lachine Canal and welcomes people to a summer of shopping and sipping coffee in its remodeled old Metro cars.

The site officially launched Thursday and will remain open until September 19.

It is located in the Southwest borough, across from the Five Roses building at the Place des Bassins on the Lachine Canal National Historic Site.

The company behind the project, MR-63, was co-founded by two brothers from Pointe-Claire — Frédéric and Étienne Morin-Bordeleau.

They wanted to incorporate the classic MR-63 Metro cars into their waterside site, and showcase the work of local artisans.

"In Montreal, there's lot of talent but not a lot of knowledge about it," Frédéric said.

To try to remedy that, a variety of local craftsman will have their products sold in one of the four spaces on the site.

Those spaces include: an art gallery, a boutique, a café and area for concerts.

The location is however, only temporary. A permanent site is expected to open in 2020 which will have eight Metro cars.