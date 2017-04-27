Expo 67 may have opened a half century ago today, but it's 2017 that seems kind of old by comparison.

The art and architectural legacy of Montreal's 1967 international and universal exposition — few, but impressive — litter Canada's landscape like the ruins of a fantastical future to which we somehow, somewhere lost the thread.

Found as far away as Newfoundland, Expo 67's remnants continue to exude some of the weird, wondrous magic of that Summer of Love in Montreal, when anything and everything seemed possible.

Here are a few:

Buckminster Fuller's U.S. Pavilion, Montreal

(iStock)

Buckminster Fuller's geodesic dome served as the U.S. Pavilion and encapsulated Expo 67's revolutionary vision of a world made better and more livable through design and technology.

Habitat 67, Montreal

(Habitat67.com)

Designed for Expo 67 by McGill-trained architect Moshe Safdie as a model for low-cost social housing, Habitat 67 is now one of Montreal's more exclusive addresses.

Yugoslavian Pavilion, Grand Bank, Nfld.

(Google)

The Yugoslavian Pavilion from Expo 67 is now the Provincial Seamen's Museum in Grand Bank, Nfld.

This Expo 67 postcard shows the Yugoslavian Pavilion as it looked in 1967.

Pavilion of France, Montreal

(Getty Images/Corbis Documentary)

The French Pavilion from Expo 67 is now home to the Montreal Casino.

Czechoslovakian Pavilion, Gander, Nfld.

(worldsfaircommunity.org)

This postcard shows the Czechoslovakian Pavilion as it was at Expo 67. After the world's fair, the pavilion was gifted to the people of Gander, Nfld., to thank them for their rescue efforts after a Czech airliner crashed on take-off from Gander Airport on Sept. 5, 1967, killing 37 people.

Alex Calder's Man, Three Disks, Montreal

(Succession Alexander Calder/SODRAC)

Created by Alexander Calder, this abstract sculpture was a gift from the International Nickel Company for Expo 67. It still stands at the old site of Expo 67, now called Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Mario Armengol's The Family of Man, Calgary

(Getty Images / Michael Wheatley)

Mario Armengol's sculpture The Family of Man was moved to Calgary, Alta., after playing a prominent role at the British Pavilion during Expo 67. The sculpture now stands on the grounds of the Calgary Board of Education.