The Sûreté du Québec are investigating after a man died in connection with an explosion Saturday evening in Sherbrooke's Rock Forest borough.

It happened on Louis-Cayer Road, just east of St-Roch Road around 6 p.m.

The SQ have yet to release details of the man's identity.

"Positive identification must be done with the satisfaction of the coroner," said Sgt. Claude Denis.

There was still debris from the explosion on Louis-Cayer Road in the Rock Forest borough of Sherbrooke on Sunday morning. (Annie Corriveau/Radio-Canada)

While the SQ could not provide specific details about the damage the explosion caused, pieces of car debris were still visible near the site of the incident Sunday morning.

Investigators have, however, ruled out the possibility that the explosion was linked to organized crime or a terrorist act.

The SQ is being assisted by a forensic identification unit, an explosives technician and a police dog in their investigation.

Residents reeling

Michel Desrosiers lives a stone's throw from the site of the explosion.

"The windows were shaking," he said. "It was like a big blast of air."

Desrosiers was particularly nervous because he owns a dynamite blasting company, which is about a kilometre away.

"Our explosives warehouse is close, about a kilometre away," he said.

Michel Desrosiers lives near the site of the explosion in Rock Forest. (Radio-Canada)

"I told myself I would have to go and check things out. Police were already here [though] and everything was closed off. We couldn't get through on either side."

Desrosiers confirmed Sunday that his warehouse and explosives didn't appear to have been tampered with.