Two months after being suspended as Montreal's police chief, Philippe Pichet has been placed in charge of the city's security guards.

Pichet was ousted in early December following a Quebec government report that revealed several internal investigations were botched under his watch and "climate of tension" had developed within the SPVM.

Nathalie Goulet, the executive committee member responsible for public security, confirmed the new position Wednesday. She said it was a demotion.

But Pichet will keep his salary of slightly more than $200,000 a year for the duration of his contract with the city, which expires in two years.

"It's a situation that allows us to take advantage of Mr. Pichet's talents and capabilities," said Projet Montréal city councillor Alex Norris, who chairs the public security commission.

Since Pichet's departure, the SPVM has been under the direction of Martin Prud'homme, who is on leave from his regular duties as chief of the Sûreté du Québec.

Prud'homme is expected to present his plan to reorganize the Montreal force on Feb. 27. Among other things, he has said he wants to "optimize resources," which could lead to fewer administrative positions.