Ex-Amaya CEO's defence argues accidentally shared documents can't be unseen

Lawyers for former online gambling mogul David Baazov are in court today arguing that insider trading charges against him should be stayed after Quebec's securities regulator, the AMF, accidentally shared more than 300,000 documents that were supposed to remain confidential with the defence.

The AMF is now asking the defence to return the documents and pretend it never saw them.



Baazov's lawyer Sophie Melchers told Quebec Court Judge Salvatore Mascia that demand was "nonsense".

"We cannot unscramble the egg," Melchers argued.

Baazov, the former CEO of Amaya, two other men and three companies are charged with insider trading in connection with Amaya's $4.9 billion US acquisition of PokerStars in 2014.

The deal made Amaya, which was based in Montreal at the time, the world's largest online poker company.

Amaya is now known as The Stars Group Inc. and has moved its operations to Toronto.

Baazov faces five charges, including influencing or attempting to influence the market price of Amaya's securities.