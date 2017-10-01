Montrealers got to get a peek insdie the CBC/Radio-Canada offices today for Journées de la culture open house.

The annual festival encompasses free cultural events across the province, with dozens of activities happening in Montreal Friday through Sunday.

For the open house, visitors were able to tour the studios where radio and television shows are broadcast and meet local CBC personalities.

Greatly enjoyed CBC's open house. Thank you #CBC pic.twitter.com/jn7CThJL9k — @S_Negin

There was a special Expo 67 exhibit created for the 50th anniversary of the event.

The building, located at the corner of Réné-Levesque Blvd. East and Papineau St., was decorated and set up with activities for kids from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There was also screening of CBC comedy Kim's Convenience and a meet and greet with the cast.

The actors stopped by the Maison Radio-Canada on their cross-country, sneak-preview screening tour.

Taking a minute to chat with @sonalikarnick at @CBCMontreal, she's gotta stop asking for spoilers, though! #kimsontour pic.twitter.com/gQQefeL88a — @KimsConvenience

Got to hang with the amazing cast of @KimsConvenience today. My only regret was not taking a photo with them! Thanks for coming, guys! pic.twitter.com/EXlpfIqTdB — @AndreaStanf

Those in attendance got the opportunity to take photos with mascot Ceebee and CBC Kids character Scout from Scout & the Gumboot Kids.

Ceebee and Scout were on site to welcome visitors to CBC/Radio-Canada's open house Sunday. (CBC)

Some visitors got the chance to meet and talk with CBC radio and television hosts including Mike Finnerty, Debra Arbec and Sonali Karnick.

What a brilliant day at la Maison de Radio-Canada. Thanks to all of you who came to open house to visit the @CBCMontreal team. So much love! pic.twitter.com/scC1j3jDFd — @finnertymike

Now in its 21st year, Journées de la culture (or Culture Days) is a collaborative movement with hundreds of free events organized across the province.

Its aim is to raise the awareness, accessibility, participation and engagement of Canadians in the arts and cultural life of their communities.