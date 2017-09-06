CBC Quebec's afternoon radio show Breakaway is broadcasting from the Gaspésie-Les-Îles studios for the first week of September, and host Saroja Coelho is out in the field.

CBC asked listeners to send in submissions to the station's photo contest, showing their favourite parts of the Gaspé.

Lisa Mosher submitted this photo of her pup.

"Blue, my rescued husky and I race here most weekends after leaving work. This was the last sunset before the first day of school," said Lisa Mosher.

Sherbrooke's Serafina Gagliardi visited the region in 2013 and 2014 with her husband.

"What a trip and so much to see, from Sherbrooke to Gaspé. Too many photos to send, but three that are breathtaking," she wrote in her entry.

Matthieu Langevin proposed to his fiancée on the banks of the Bonaventure River.

"Most of them are of the crystal clear Bonaventure River (where I proposed to my fiancée and fish for Atlantic salmon)," he wrote.

Langevin made sure to include the post-proposal reaction in his submission.

She said yes!

He made sure to celebrate with champagne on the shore, post-proposal.

Emma Kruse has a family cottage near this bridge.

"I took these on a walk with my family over the 'tiddle.' Not sure what the actual name of the bridge is but that's what my dad has always referred to it as. His family has a cottage on the end of the beach and we hardly ever get to come because it's so far from where we reside (Princeton, NJ), but this summer we made the trip."

Janet Howatson submitted this picture, saying this part of the Gaspé is among the most beautiful in Canada.

"I'm so pleased you are going to visit the Gaspé. It is one of the most beautiful areas in Canada. My family has lived on the same piece of land since they landed from Scotland in the mid 1800's... Black Cape, which is just east of New Richmond."

Bootlegger's beach in the Gaspé, submitted by Annemarie Dugas.

Send your photos via email at breakaway@cbc.ca, or tweet them at @CBCBreakaway to enter for a chance to win.