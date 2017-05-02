On Tuesday, May 2, CBC Quebec is inviting members of the English-speaking community to attend a public roundtable consultation with webcast to discuss CBC programming and its services for English-speaking Quebec.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET at Maison de Radio-Canada in Montreal.

Participation is free and open to all members of the public.

During the roundtable discussion and webcast, CBC Quebec will be looking for input from participants on how, in an increasingly digital world, CBC can best serve the English-speaking audience in Quebec on all its platforms.

The theme of the roundtable comes from CBC/Radio-Canada's white paper: "A Creative Canada": Strengthening Canadian culture in a digital world.

Participants include:

Sally Catto, General Manager, Programming, CBC Television

Meredith Dellandrea, Managing Director, CBC Quebec

Alex Johnson, VP Strategy and Public Affairs

Susan Marjetti, Executive Director, Radio & Audio

Fred Mattocks, General Manager, Local Services

Jennifer McGuire, General Manager and Editor in Chief, CBC News

As part of its CRTC Condition of License Agreement, CBC is committed to consulting with the English-speaking official minority communities every two years. This official consultation and discussion will be reported to the CRTC.

We look forward to discussing this with English-speaking Quebecers, who can participate in person or watch the live webcast on Facebook at cbc.ca/montreal. The public is encouraged to send questions in advance or during the event to mtlcomm@cbc.ca or through Twitter @CBCMontreal using the hashtag #CBCconsults.

If you would like to attend, please fill out the following form.

Loading...





