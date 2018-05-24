Mic Drop: Join the conversation this Friday at noon

On Friday, May 25, tune into Radio Noon from 12 - 1 p.m. to join host Shawn Apel and Mic Drop podcast creator Shari Okeke in a conversation with teenagers across Quebec.

The question we will be asking is "what's not fair to you?"

Teens of all ages are encouraged to call in on Friday between noon and one p.m. to chat with Shawn and Shari. We want to hear from as many of you as possible, so don't be shy!

Mic Drop creator Shari Okeke chats with Tristan for the "Comfort Zone" episode of the Mic Drop podcast. Shari will be live in the Radio Noon studio this Friday and wants to hear from teens of all ages. (Carrie Haber/CBC)

High schools such as John Rennie in Pointe-Claire, Riverdale High School in Pierrefonds and St. John's School in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu will be hosting listening parties and encouraging students to phone, text or tweet.

If you're a teacher and want to host a listening party at your school, please let us know!

Here are the details on how to join Friday's conversation:

When: Friday, May 25 from noon to one p.m.

Where: CBC Radio 1 - 88.5 FM or listen live online here.

Phone: (514) 597- 4500 or toll-free at 1-877-597-4500

Email: radnoonm@cbc.ca

Twitter: @CBCRadioNoon

Mic Drop is a new podcast that takes you into the world of today's teens by handing them the mic and letting them tell stories in their own voice. With episode names such as "Not Fair", "My Way" and "Who Am I?", the series explores everything from peer pressure to toxic friendships to finding your own identity.

To hear the Mic Drop Podcast, listen here, download here or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts

You can also follow CBC Mic Drop on Instagram.