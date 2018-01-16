Congratulations to CBC Montreal News at Six anchor Debra Arbec, who has been nominated for a 2018 Canadian Screen Award in the best local news anchor category.

Organizers unveiled the latest nominees Tuesday in Toronto for the annual celebration of excellence in film, television and digital media productions.

The awards are administered by the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television.

CBC News has been nominated for a total of 30 awards in 16 categories.

The Canadian Screen Awards news and sports awards will be presented on March 6, with the digital awards on March 8.

Peter Mansbridge will be presented his Lifetime Achievement Award during the broadcast gala, which will take place March 11.