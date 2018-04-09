CBC Montreal Do Crew: Soup's on!

The CBC Montreal Do Crew is looking for volunteers to make soups on April 12.

We need 4 people to join Monique Lacombe to help prepare soups for an upcoming Empty Bowls fundraiser.

What is the Empty Bowls fundraiser?

The "Empty Bowls" movement is an International project created to fight hunger. In exchange for an entrance fee, participants select a handmade ceramic bowl (donated by potters) and enjoy a savoury home-style soup. Once the soup is all gone the bowl is theirs to keep.

The actual Empty Bowls event is April 14, but we need volunteers on April 12. (Submitted Bread Basket Lac St-Louis)

Profits from this event will be given to Bread Basket Lac St-Louis (Corbeille de Pain). It's a Valois-based community group that works to make fresh and healthy eating affordable for everyone.

Interested in helping the Do Crew? Here's what you need to know:

Who: 4 volunteers

What: Cut vegetables and make soups for an Empty Bowls event

When: Thursday, April 12, 2018 from 12:30 - 4 p.m.

Where: St-Columba-By-The-Lake Church in Pointe-Claire (11 Rodney Ave.)

If you want to volunteer, simply get in touch with Monique Lacombe by e-mail.

If you or someone you know is part of a non-profit group in need of a hand with an upcoming activity, we want to hear about it! Get in touch here.

