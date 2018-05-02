Bernard St-Laurent to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Congratulations to CBC Montreal's own Bernard St-Laurent, one of three recipients of a Radio Television Digital News Association Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award recognizes outstanding individuals in the RTDNA's Central region who have distinguished themselves through service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in journalism and news management.

St-Laurent, along with James Stewart and Brian Thomas, will be honoured during the president's reception at the RTDNA national conference and awards gala on May 25.

St-Laurent has told the story of every major political event in Quebec in the last 50 years. He reported on the first Parti Québécois government in 1976, covered the 1995 referendum and the resurgence of identity issues in Quebec.

Over his long career at CBC in Quebec City and in Montreal, he worked as news assignment editor, producer, national reporter and host of Homerun and Radio Noon.

He co-created C'est la vie, an award-winning radio show about life in French-speaking Canada.

Before he retired in 2015, Bernie was CBC's senior political analyst in Quebec.

After a short break, he is back on the air, delivering his political column each Thursday on Daybreak with host Mike Finnerty.