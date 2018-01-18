Congratulations are in order for some of our colleagues here at CBC for being nominated for the second annual Dynastie Gala Awards, which will be held Feb. 3.

Celebrated as part of Black History Month, the event honours a variety of figures from the worlds of culture, business, media, sports, and community work, all of whom project a positive image and act as strong role models for the generations to come.

Five CBC Montreal personalities earned nominations in the radio and television categories.

In the category of best anglophone radio personality, the nominees include Daybreak writer/broadcaster Shari Okeke, The Bridge host Nantali Indongo, weekend newsreader Sean Henry and A Seat at the Table podcast co-hosts Isabelle Racicot and Martine St-Victor.

CBC Montreal Weekend anchor Sean Henry is nominated for best anglophone radio and television personality. (CBC)

CBC Montreal weekend anchor Sean Henry is also nominated for best anglophone TV personality.

Homerun's Duke Eatmon, last year's Dynastie Gala Award winner for anglophone radio personality, has been made a Black History Month laureate for 2018.

As part of the many activities going on in the month of February, Eatmon will be moderating "An Afternoon with Susan Rogers" on Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. at Place des Arts.

Rogers worked as a sound engineer for several musical artists, most famously alongside Prince on his album Purple Rain.

Last year's anglophone radio personality of the year winner Duke Eatmon, left, will be moderating a discussion with sound engineer Susan Rogers, who has worked alongside Prince. (CBC)

For more information on the Dynastie Gala, check out the event's website.

For more on Black History Month activities in Montreal, click here.