The winding corridors of Quebec's Legislative Assembly in 1961 were almost exclusively filled by men — those in power and those covering the policies of Jean Lesage's Liberal government.

A 20-year-old student from a small Gaspé town was one of the women who would break that mould.

From confronting Bernard Landry to demand a spot on the student newspaper, to counselling René Lévesque in his trips abroad, Evelyn Dumas made her way into the male-dominated industry of political journalism through hard work and brilliant writing, according to her sister, Carmel Dumas.

Evelyn Dumas stepped into what is now called the National Assembly on Feb. 27, 1961, becoming the first female legislative reporter.

She died in 2012, at the age of 71.

This week, the press room where politicians and journalists converge in the Pamphile-Le May building was renamed in Dumas's honour.

Carmel Dumas reflected on her sister's career afterwards with Saroja Coehlo, host of CBC's Breakaway. Note: this Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: Let's meet your sister. How can we remember her, who was she?

A: She was a young girl from the Gaspé. Evelyn was a bit of a wonder girl, the oldest of our little family in the Gaspé. She started practising journalism when she studied in Joliette.

Bernard Landry, our premier once upon a time, was at the school at the same time. She went up to him and said 'How come only boys are writing in the student newspaper? I want to write in the newspaper!'

At 20-years-old, when she was at Laval University, her mentor was Louise Pelletier, Gérald Pelletier's sister.

Evelyn Dumas was still attending Laval University when she was offered a job with La Presse, in 1961. (Submitted by Carmel Dumas)

[Ed note: Gérald Pelletier was a journalist with Le Devoir.]

One thing led to another, she started writing, they started having her go cover politics and do the work of the old men, who were maybe dragging their feet around, or who maybe had too much work to do.

She did one year for La Presse.

She was supposed to go back and study, but Michel Roy from Le Devoir in Montreal said you can study and work for us also. So she was picked up by Le Devoir.

Q: What was it that he saw in her that made him decide to take her on and send her to the press gallery where she would be not only the youngest, but also the only woman?

A: She was perfectly bilingual. She really wrote fantastically well. She was a hard worker. Who's to tell how it worked in those circles, but they noticed her. And they got her to do the work.

Also student newspapers were very active at the time. Maybe she was the only one willing to work so hard for so little recognition. The president of the press gallery told us it took a year-and-a-half before they even mentioned her, before they mentioned that this curiosity was hanging around the National Assembly.

Q: She built somewhat of a camaraderie with René Lévesque, can you tell me about that?

A: She'd go prepare the trips, like at Harvard or in the U.S, to meet up with people and prepare Lévesque's visits. [Ed note: Dumas became political adviser for Lévesque when he came to power in 1976.] She worked a lot with the Jewish community, with the anglophones.

She was also a cultural representative for Quebec in Boston for a while. So she worked quite a lot to have Quebec be known, but also to make sure the English part of Quebec was not forgotten.

Because for us in the Gaspé, it's important. We grew up in both languages. And also communications was a family story at our house. The Dumas always had a telegraph in their house, so it was sort in our genes so to speak.

Evelyn Dumas worked for several media during her career, including La Presse, Le Devoir, Maclean's and the Montreal Star. (Submitted by Carmel Dumas)

Q: The National Assembly has renamed a press room in your sister's name and put up a plaque. Can you tell me about the event?

A: As I told people there, it's only a little plaque but it weighs a ton, in what it represents in recognition and in memory.

There were a lot of women journalists present, and many of Evelyn's colleagues, from way back when like Robert McKenzie and Richard Daignault.

So it was really a nice, simple event but very warm, very symbolic, still today for women.

Because the battle is not won, even if the representation is there. The recognition of women. It's always been a bit of a boys' club. It's hard to kill.

Q: When you look back at your sister's life, do you remember a moment where she struggled to write a story or where she had to talk it out?

A: Not really. She was really a compulsive writer. She wrote all the time.

But I could share something that Robert McKenzie told me this afternoon which really impressed me, to show how tough she was.

One winter she drove from Montreal to Quebec City and she had an accident on the highway. Her car flipped over and she had the garage guy drive her to the National Assembly.

Somebody said, "You look shaken Evelyn."

A conference room in Quebec's National Assembly was renamed in honour of Evelyn Dumas on February 21. (Submitted by Carmel Dumas)

And one of the ministers, he was a tough guy, he took her into his office, gave her a little shot of gin or something, and Mr. McKenzie said afterwards she covered an event and at midnight she sent her [article]. So that was Evelyn.

She was also a very sick person, She had a bipolar disorder. She'd spend a spree in the hospital, and would go back to work immediately.

But she had excellent writing, both in English and in French, if I can say so myself. Une plume rare, as we say in French.

Q: So she'd have to balance that, work and talent and drive, with episodes where she'd have to spend time in the hospital?

A: She had to balance it, and in the end she didn't balance it.

It wasn't good the last years of her life. The side effects of lithium were very bad for her.

Q: Lithium was being used because she was diagnosed as bipolar?

A: Yes, but that's a long and different story.

It's all the more touching that this recognition comes because she worked very hard.

She was strong.