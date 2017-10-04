Two suspicious packages that forced police to evacuate a section of downtown Trois-Rivières, Que., on Wednesday are harmless, police say.

A provincial police bomb squad was dispatched to the city of 134,000 in central Quebec to analyze the items — a suitcase left at the side of a busy downtown street and a gym bag left in the bathroom of a nearby building.

The Sureté du Québec sent the unit based on information received from local police, Radio-Canada reported.

The SQ determined shortly after their arrival that there was no threat posed by the items.

This bag was left behind in a bathroom in Place de la Mauricie, a building that's also located on des Forges Street. (Marie-Claude Julien/Radio-Canada)

Hundreds forced to leave

Police had secured the area, which is home to numerous restaurants and other businesses, and hundreds of employees and residents were asked to leave.

The suitcase was reported to police at 12:23 p.m.

The gym bag was then reported about 15 minutes later, in a bathroom in Place de la Mauricie, a five-storey office building located on the same street.