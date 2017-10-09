Two men are expected in court in Quebec City today after police say they used violence to escape a mental health facility overnight.

Both men are patients at the Institut universitaire en santé mentale de Québec. Police say one of the suspects hit a supervisor in the head with a blunt object and the other threatened a nurse with a sharp object and held her captive.

They escaped around 10:50 p.m. The suspects, ages 28 and 34, were under legal orders to remain within the institute's walls.

Quebec City police set up security perimeters and searched the institute for the fugitives.

They found the suspects about 45 minutes later in the lobby of an apartment building on Mailloux Avenue, about a 10-minute walk from the institute.

They are set to appear in the Quebec courthouse by video conference by early afternoon, and could face charges of assault, escaping from lawful custody, uttering threats, and forcible confinement, according to Quebec City police spokesperson Étienne Doyon.