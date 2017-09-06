Both the CAQ and the Liberal candidates in the upcoming byelection in the Quebec City riding of Louis-Hébert dropped out of the race on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Liberal candidate, Éric Tétrault, apologized publicly for "unacceptable behaviour" in his previous job at a mining company.

"I offer my regrets and my apologies. Even if the complaints weren't upheld, that doesn't mean I wasn't a bit rough and abrasive with people," Éric Tétrault, who also formerly served as the communications director to premier Jean Charest, said Wednesday.

The apology comes after La Presse reported that Tétrault had been the subject of complaints about alleged psychological harassment when he served as director of communications at ArcelorMittal in 2014.

The story — and Tétrault's shifting response to it — prompted an emergency meeting between Tétrault and top Liberal officials Wednesday afternoon. Despite that, until the evening, he stayed on as Liberal candidate.

Later in the afternoon, the CAQ candidate, Normand Sauvageau, dropped out of the race. Though he didn't divulge specifics, he wrote in a statement that he had not been transparent with his party about his departure from a previous job before seeking the nomination in his riding.

Less than two hours after Sauvageau quit, Tétrault dropped out as well.

​The byelection in Louis-Hébert is slated for Oct. 2.

Unacceptable behaviour, report finds

According to La Presse, ArcelorMittal hired an independent investigator to look into Tétrault's behaviour following complaints from employees.

The investigation concluded that Tétrault had psychologically harassed two female employees, that his behaviour was unacceptable and that he had created a difficult work environment.

Shortly after the report was turned over to managers at ArcelorMittal in 2014, the company announced Tétrault was moving on to other projects, without mentioning anything about his conduct.

When La Presse confronted Tétrault on Tuesday, he downplayed it. But he changed his tune when speaking to Radio-Canada Wednesday morning.

He admitted his behaviour was unacceptable and could be interpreted as 'psychological harassment', even if ArcelorMittal ultimately didn't come to that conclusion.

The mining company did not return a request for comment from CBC News on Wednesday.

Tétrault, for his part, said he had learned his lesson and was prepared to continue as candidate for the Quebec Liberal Party.

Couillard has yet to comment. Tétrault had an emergency meeting with Liberal officials in Quebec City Wednesday afternoon.

Opposition has already targeted Tétrault

Tétrault has already come under fire from opposition parties for his behavior when he served as communications director to former premier Jean Charest from 2008 to 2010.

He admitted he attended a Céline Dion concert at the Bell centre in 2008 in a private box paid for by construction entrepreneur Lino Zambito, who was later found guilty of fraud.

He also admitted he's been contacted by the province's anti-corruption unit, UPAC, about its fraud investigation into former deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau.

Tétrault explained earlier this month that he left the Céline Dion concert quickly after he realized that nature of the invitation to the private box. He also said he's ready to testify at Normandeau's trial if called to do so.