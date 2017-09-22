A Sûreté du Québec officer has been found guilty of manslaughter by Court of Quebec judge Joëlle Roy in connection with a fatal shooting of a teenager.

Éric Deslauriers is facing a minimum of four years in prison and a maximum of 14. His lawyer is set to file a motion to contest this.

The victim was 17-year-old David-Hugues Lacour, who was suspected to have stolen a vehicle on Jan. 22, 2014 in Sainte-Adèle, about an hour northwest of Montreal.

Police were responding to a call about the stolen vehicle.

A car chase followed and ended near a high school, where Lacour was shot twice and later died.