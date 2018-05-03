Ex-SQ officer Éric Deslauriers sentenced to 4 years for teen's death

Former Sûreté du Québec police officer Éric Deslauriers has been sentenced to four years in prison for the manslaughter of a 17-year-old youth in the parking lot of a Laurentians high school in 2014.

With his hands in his pockets, Deslauriers, 46, left the Montreal courthouse Thursday to walk to the cells.

The courtroom was filled to bursting with relatives who came to support the former officer, as well as with members of the victim's family.

Court of Quebec Judge Joëlle Roy sentenced Deslauriers to four years in prison — the minimum penalty for manslaughter involving a firearm.

The victim was David-Hughes Lacour, who was suspected of having stolen a car on Jan. 22, 2014 in Sainte-Adèle, about an hour northwest of Montreal.

Police were responding to a call about the stolen vehicle.

A car chase ensued, ending in the parking lot of the local high school, where Lacour was shot twice by Deslauriers. He later died in hospital.

At trial, Deslauriers said he had acted in self-defence, since the driver had intended to run him over with his car.

The judge rejected Deslauriers's arguments, saying that the officer was not in the path of the vehicle and that he could have moved to protect himself.

'No remorse'

"There is no remorse or regret expressed by the accused towards the victim," the judge said in her decision.

The judge also pointed out the victim had not been armed, and the incident took place in a schoolyard at lunchtime, while several people were in the vicinity. She also took into account that Deslauriers had fired twice, aiming at the head and shoulders.

Deslauriers had no criminal record and a clean disciplinary history, which the judge said were extenuating circumstances.

Deslauriers can apply to the Quebec Court of Appeal if he wishes to be released pending further judicial proceedings. His lawyer, Nadine Touma, did not comment.