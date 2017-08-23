Environment Canada investigators will be in Lachute, Que., Wednesday morning to confirm whether a storm that caused damage to residences and forced some residents to leave their homes was, in fact, a tornado.

At least one home's roof was torn off as the storm passed through Tuesday evening, but there are no reports of injuries.

Alain Marineau lives at that home, which is at the corner of Gougeon and Principale streets.

He was watching TV yesterday evening when he felt strong wind and heard things hitting his windows.

When he started to feel the house vibrating, he decided to go outside and see what was going on.

He was greeted by destruction and debris on the streets of his neighbourhood. Then, he looked up and saw the roof of his house was gone.

Alain Marineau got emotional when he looked at his home in Lachute, Que., Wednesday morning. The roof was torn off during a powerful storm. (Radio-Canada)

Marineau stayed at a friend's last night and returned to his house Wednesday morning. He fought back tears when asked how it felt to see the damage to his home.

"It's… It's hard, for sure," he said.

He explained that he bought the home not long ago and was in the process of renovating it. The basement was finished and he had been working on the main floor.

'Indications' storm was a tornado

Mayor Carl Péloquin told Radio-Canada up to 20 homes in the town, 82 kilometres northwest of Montreal, are uninhabitable.

The weather agency said there are "indications" that a tornado caused the destruction, but that has yet to be proven.

The town opened a temporary shelter for the roughly 40 people who couldn't stay in their homes, but everyone who was forced out spent the night with friends or family, Péloquin said.

Péloquin said it took between five to 10 minutes for the storm to blow by, leaving 310 damaged homes and countless destroyed and uprooted trees in its wake.

A tree that was torn from the ground tilts toward a building in Lachute. (Jacaudrey Charbonneau/Radio-Canada)

Ten Hydro-Québec crews were out all night and restored power to a number of clients, though hundreds are still in the dark.

Péloquin said representatives from Quebec's Public Security Ministry as well as from the Red Cross are in the town to provide assistance.