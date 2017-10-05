In Quebec, where opposition to the Energy East pipeline was fervent and widespread, many are pleased with TransCanada's decision to drop its proposal for the project.

The Calgary-based energy company announced its decision Thursday.

The pipeline would have carried 1.1 million barrels of crude oil a day from Alberta and Saskatchewan to New Brunswick, passing through Montreal, along the St. Lawrence River through Lévis, up to Cacouna before veering east.

The project was not popular in Quebec, where protesters notably crashed National Energy Board hearings into the proposal, leading to the cancellation of those hearings in August of last year.

In a tweet, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said he was "proud" that the project is being dropped, saying he, other Montreal-area mayors and citizens' groups played a key role in the file.

TransCanada Corp.'s proposed pipeline project would have carried 1.1 million barrels a day from Alberta through Quebec to an export terminal in Saint John, N.B. (Canadian Press)

Coderre has said he believes the pipeline represents significant environmental threats and too few economic benefits for greater Montreal.

Natural Resources Minister Pierre Arcand said he is not surprised by the company's decision, considering it had suspended the process a month ago.

Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée said he considers the decision to be "a great victory," adding the PQ was the only provincial party that never wanted the project to pass.

Mohawk chief is cautiously optimistic

Serge Otis Simon, grand chief of the Kanesatake Mohawk Council, said he reacted with "shock, surprise [and] jubilation" at the announcement, but is still feeling cautious.

Simon said he believes his allies out west fighting "tooth and nail" against the project, coupled with the united front in Quebec, made investors think twice before contributing their money.

But with the Kinder Morgan and Keystone XL projects still scheduled to move ahead, he said the fight isn't over.

Serge Simon called the NEB hearings into the pipeline project a "circus." They were eventually cancelled. (CBC)

"The cancelling of the Energy East pipeline may have bought First Nations, and humanity, a little more time, but there's still a lot to do," he said.

Earlier this month, TransCanada was granted a 30-day suspension of its application so it could re-evaluate the viability of the pipeline.

The suspension came after the regulator, the National Energy Board, expanded its planned review of the project, saying it will assess its indirect contributions to upstream and downstream greenhouse gas emissions.