Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre says he will not back down from holding a rodeo at the Old Port in August to celebrate the city's 375th anniversary — despite calls from animal rights activists to cancel the event.

The Nomadfest Urban Rodeo is organized by the same group that runs the annual western festival in Saint-Tite, Que.

Events will feature riders on bucking horses and bulls.

The Montreal SPCA opposes the event and has called the rodeo "barbaric."

Some sponsors, including the grocery chain Loblaws, have dropped out.

Montrealer Juan Inojosa went to City Hall's council meeting Tuesday morning to express his opposition.

"We know now how much more animals feel distress, pain and how much they closely resemble humans," Inojosa told council.

But organizers say veterinarians will monitor all events, and animal welfare is a priority.

Coderre added that rodeos have a long history in Montreal — there was a rodeo at Expo 67.

He said he's convinced the animals will be safe, and his mind is made up: the rodeo will take place.

"We agree to disagree. You can ask me all the questions you want, in any way you want, and you will get exactly the same answer. End of story."