The English Montreal School Board has ended its relationship with an international student recruiter who has been accused of misleading South Korean students.

"We have cut our ties," said EMSB chair Angela Mancini before a school board meeting on Wednesday night.

Earlier this month several former South Korean students told a local news agency they paid an agent acting on behalf of the EMSB to attend vocational schools in Montreal.

They allege the agent promised visas that would allow them to work and eventually apply for permanent residency. But upon arriving in Montreal, they said that was not the case and some ended up working illegally for less than minimum wage.

After the revelations, the EMSB said it would take "swift action."

Mancini said they use the recruiters to get information about their educational services to potential students. She said they work directly with recruiters, but some may have teams on the ground with which the EMSB does not have any contact.

In this case the school board discovered the agent had had created an "EMSB Korea" website without its knowledge or permission. The site would direct people to the EMSB's main web page.

The English Montreal School Board is facing a provincial audit and UPAC investigation. (CBC)

Cloud hanging over EMSB

Education Minister Sébastien Proulx announced in November that he was appointing Michelle Lapointe, a retired assistant deputy minister of education, to audit both the Lester B. Pearson and English Montreal school boards.

As well, UPAC, the province's anti-corruption agency, has confirmed it is investigating both boards.

"There's a bit of a cloud hanging over our board," said Mancini of the impending investigation and audit.

"We're not sure what they're looking for, but we're confident that that they won't find anything."

She added that the EMSB will address any issues that do come to light. Mancini said she hopes the both the audit and the investigation will begin soon so that the board could have its name cleared.