Montreal police have located the body of 57-year-old Eleanor Stubley, who had been missing since Aug. 7.

Police said foul play is not suspected in her death.

A music professor at McGill University and associate dean of graduate studies at the Schulich School of Music, Stubley was on a six-month sabbatical that started July 1.

​Stubley was last seen in the Southwest borough in her adapted 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Stéphane Lemelin, the chair of the department of performance at the Schulich School of Music, told CBC on Sunday that he'd known Stubley for three years.

Lemelin said members of the leadership team at McGill had been in touch with Stubley's family after she was reported missing.

"We are all trying to support one another and help to any extent we can," he said.

According to her McGill biography, she had worked with numerous Canadian and international ensembles, including the Massey Singers, Elektra, Laapula, the Bach Festival Orchestra, and members of the Canadian Opera Company.