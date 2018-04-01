Elderly Quebec couple forced to return home by snowmobile after man's surgery

David Ransom had just undergone major surgery in Quebec City. His arm was in a sling. He and his wife were desperate to get back to their home in Harrington Harbour, a remote village on Quebec's Lower North Shore.

But they were bumped from the helicopter ride that was supposed to take them the final 16 kilometres of their 1,000-kilometre journey. The next flight out was in six days time, and there are no roads connecting Harrington Harbour to the rest of the province.

Out of options, the elderly couple phoned family in Harrington Harbour and asked to be picked up. So Lana Shattler did just that, in her snowmobile.

Shattler said she "was pretty angry" when she received that call in February from her crying mother-in-law.

It was, for her, another example of the nightmare that confronts many Quebecers on the Lower North Shore who require medical transportation services.

Complicated itinerary

Ransom and his wife had to leave Harrington Harbour six days before the operation in order to catch the only flight that would get them to Quebec City in time.

They spent a few days visiting their son. After the operation, Ransom spent six days recuperating in hospital.

When he was finally released, the couple was told they'd have to wait another six days for the next available flight to take them home.

Lana Shattler says her father-in-law preferred spending one hour on a snowmobile than having to wait six days for the next flight home to Harrington Harbour. (Lana Shattler/Facebook)

But that would have been too expensive. While the Quebec government pays for the travel of patients from remote areas, it only provides $150 to cover accommodation outside of the hospital. An additional $20 is provided for someone escorting them.

"We were sending an elderly couple who doesn't speak a word of French, on a limited income, to pay for lodging and restaurants for six days," Shattler said of her in-laws.

To their relief, the couple managed to secure a flight to Chevery, Que., the closest airport to Harrington Harbour, on the same day Ransom was released.

But once there, they were told there was no room for them on the last helicopter flight for the week to Harrington Harbour.

Surge in complaints

"It's not fair that people are treated this way in 2018, especially if they are travelling for medical reasons," said Shattler.

Ransom's is just one of many "Lower North Shore transportation horror stories" from the past year, Shattler said. She is demanding better air transportation for residents in the remote Lower North Shore region.

"We have actually regressed regarding every aspect of transportation," Shattler wrote in a Facebook post after the ordeal.

The president of the regional patients' rights committee, Kimberly Buffit, said Ransom's story is far from being an isolated case. From just a few complaints a year, she now receives phone calls almost daily about the botched travel plans of patients.

The rise in complaints coincided with PAL Airlines taking over from Air Labrador as the supplier of medical transport services for Lower North Shore residents. That happened in June of last year.

"[Patients] are having difficulties getting out to their appointments. The airline doesn't have enough seats," Buffit said.

"We never saw these problems before."

The rise in complaints coincided with PAL Airlines taking over from Air Labrador as the supplier of medical transport services for Lower North Shore residents. (PAL Airlines)

Even though the schedules are the same, Buffit said people seem to have difficulty finding room on the flights. She's received phone calls from patients crying because they can't find lodging.

"When you're sick and you've had a surgery and you're weak, you just want to get home," she said.

Liaison committee promised

PAL Airlines refused requests for an interview with CBC News. But in a statement an airline spokesperson said "PAL is 100% respecting the contract it holds with the Quebec government," and said that any complaints should go to the CISSS de la Côte-Nord.

In an e-mail, a spokesperson for the CISSS, Pascal Paradis, said it has asked PAL Airlines to improve the reliability of its service.

Paradis said "this is an ongoing effort" and said a committee is being put in place to ensure a follow-up with the airline and the patients' rights committee.

The contract that links PAL Airlines to the government ends on May 31, 2018.