A new poll suggests that among Montrealers, while more francophones drink, anglophones tend to drink more heavily.

Nearly half — 46 per cent — of anglophones reported having consumed alcohol in excess at least once in the past year, where excess is defined as five drinks or more in one sitting.

In comparison, only 39 per cent of francophones and 27 per cent of allophones reported the same.

Éduc'alcool commissioned a poll examining the three linguistic communities following a 2015 poll that hinted towards different consumption habits between francophones and the rest of the population.

In 2015, the sample size was too small, says Hubert Sacy, general manager of Éduc'Alcool, to draw a definitive conclusion.

However, the new poll surveyed Montrealers and the results clearly show three distinct approaches divided by linguistic communities when it comes to the consumption of alcohol.

Anglophones drink twice as often as allophones

Anglophones drink almost two times per week, while francophones tend to drink about 1.5 times a week. Allophones drink once a week only.

But Sacy said the numbers show all groups are drinking too much.

"It's not an anglophone-only issue," said Sacy.

Still, he admits that English-speaking culture occasionally glamourizes drinking.

"English-speaking countries — the UK, Scotland, Ireland, Australia, the United States — are in a culture of heavy drinking between the ages of 15 and 23, 24, and sometimes later," he said.