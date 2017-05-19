A 10-year legal battle has resulted in a $17-million out-of-court settlement between a group of Eastern Township motorists and a number of gas retailers in the area.

The class-action lawsuit involving residents of Sherbrooke, Magog, Victoriaville and Thetford Mines sought damages from a so-called cartel charged with criminal price fixing by the Competition Bureau.

In 2008 and 2010, the bureau charged 39 individuals and 15 gas retailers with fixing the price of gas in those four cities and towns after a three-year investigation involving wiretaps and searches.

The bureau said the gas retailers — individual operators who ran their stations under the banners of Shell, Esso, Petro-Canada and Irving Oil — called each other to agree on prices.

The $17-million settlement could translate into between $20 to $40 per motorist.

Not all retailers targeted by the lawsuit have agreed to the settlement, so legal proceedings will continue.