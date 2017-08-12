History buffs in Quebec have plenty of activities to choose from this summer, as communities dive into their past to help celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary.

The Eaton Corner museum, in Cookshire-Eaton, 25 kilometres east of Sherbrooke, Que., is holding its event on Sunday Aug. 13.

The heritage site will be transformed to recreate what the town looked like in the 19th century, with horse-drawn buggies, heritage crafts and actors portraying real historical figures.

''As people drive into the village, they're going to see signs saying, 'Slow down, you're going back to 1867,''' said organizer Jackie Hyman.

Sawyerville's Mary McBurney, who loves creating costumes for her 16 grandchildren, sewed all the period costumes for the Eaton Corner event. (Julia Page/CBC)

Mary McBurney is one of the seamstresses in charge of creating period costumes for the event.

''I think I was born in the wrong time period," said McBurney, poised over a straight-stitch sewing machine in her home in Sawyerville, four kilometres from the museum.

McBurney was asked to replicate the clothes worn back in 1867.

''I have a great appreciation for the women who had to sew by hand, with just a kerosene lamp. That was quite a feat.''

Young meets old

Part of the funding for the event came from the Community Fund for Canada's 150th birthday.

Money was distributed to more than 1,700 projects across the country, including funding for an exhibit at the Richmond County Historical Society.

Reverend Sherrill, a 19th-century Congregationalist minister, will be portrayed by Warren Heath. (Julia Page, CBC)

Curator Grace Johnston reached out to local elementary schools for help.

''We were really happy to have the young people's perspective of what life was like 150 years ago,'' said Johnston.

Students painted drawings of antique horse buggies and posed for black-and-white photos re-enacting what kids did for fun in the 1800s.

Curator Grace Johnston of the Richmond County Historical Society invited local students, including nine-year-old Anna Brown, to set up their Canada-150 exhibits. (Julia Page/CBC )

Nine-year-old Anna Brown said she was impressed by the work that went into small tasks, like doing laundry on a washboard.

''They must have made muscles," she said.

Johnston said the project hit its mark by letting children discover what life was like for their ancestors.

''I think it's important to know where you came from and what was behind you,'' she said.

Party likes it's 1867

Other communities, such as Stanstead Township, felt the 150th celebration is also simply a good excuse to throw a party.

''The towns are far apart, and people don't often get a chance to meet," said Hélène Hamel, who helped organize a community event on Aug. 5, which showcased local talent and history.

Marcel Noël describes the land he bought back in 1941 as 'just wood and swamp.' Over the decades, he's cleared trees and now has a breathtaking view over the valley. (Julia Page/CBC)

Marcel and Florence Noël welcomed hundreds of guests to their property, which was just forest and swamp when the Noëls first arrived in 1941.

Marcel Noël, 82, says they made their own mark on local history as the first French-speaking family in the area.

They cleared the forest, making way for a breathtaking view of the rolling hills of the Eastern Townships — a view Noël says many people driving by stop to admire.

''I never thought a thing like this would happen, a celebration on my land,'' said 82-year-old Noël, holding back tears.

''I've been living here ever since Jun. 17, 1941. And I want to die here.''



