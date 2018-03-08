Don't be fooled, it may be March but winter certainly isn't over yet — a winter storm is hitting several regions in the eastern part of the province this morning.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm and snowfall warnings for areas as far south as the Eastern Townships all the way out to the Gaspé.

Between five and 10 centimetres will fall in most areas today, with a bit more overnight. The snow will be accompanied by strong winds starting this afternoon.

The snow will stop Friday, but another system is heading this way, according to Steve Boily, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

It is still unclear when the snow will start up again, but by Sunday, some places in eastern Quebec, such as the Charlevoix and Gaspé regions, will have in excess of 25 centimetres on the ground, Boily said.

Orléans Express says bus service between Quebec City and the Gaspé and Rimouski areas is conditional today.

Some flights from Trudeau airport to cities in the Maritimes and along the U.S. East Coast, being hit by the same storm, have been cancelled or delayed.

Montreal will be spared from the brunt of the bad weather — the forecast is calling for five centimetres of snow during the day Thursday, and another two to four at night.