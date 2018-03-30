What to do this Easter weekend in Montreal

Chicks, ducklings and rabbits will be frolicking around Montreal this weekend, as places across the city are hosting special events to celebrate Easter.

Here are some activities you can hop into this long, holiday weekend.

Easter egg hunts

On Friday:

A free Easter egg hunt is on at the Frontenac Library in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve . Registration is required.

. Registration is required. Quinn Farm in Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot is hosting egg hunts every day this long weekend. Families can also enjoy a tractor and wagon ride around the farm.

On Saturday:

Promenade Fleury in Ahuntsic is hosting a free Easter egg hunt.

Villeray is having one at Le Prévost Library. Registration is required and the event is free.

is having one at Le Library. Registration is required and the event is free. Another one is taking place in Rosemont—La-Petite-Patrie featuring face painting, chocolate and goody bags. A $5 donation is suggested.

Animals galore

Special Easter animals — chicks, rabbits and ducklings — will be at the Laure-Conan Library in Laval on Friday. Admission is free.

At the Ecomuseum Zoo in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, their regular animals are being joined by the Easter Bunny. Tickets are $10 for children and $17.50 for adults. Find more details here.

This weekend, join the tradition and come celebrate Easter at the Ecomuseum Zoo: special presentations, egg hunt, face paint for kids and much more! <a href="https://t.co/e2wMyIj4aI">https://t.co/e2wMyIj4aI</a> <a href="https://t.co/ico6KNV6WV">pic.twitter.com/ico6KNV6WV</a> —@ZooEcomuseum

Some animals will also be at Centre Laval and at Galeries des Sources in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Saturday.

Cathedral hopping

Easter is an opportunity to visit the city's famous cathedrals, like the Notre-Dame Basilica and St. Joseph's Oratory. Both are holding special vigils this weekend.

St. Joseph's Oratory has special programming during the Easter break. (Luc Lavigne/Radio-Canada)

Visit the Biodôme one last time

Planned renovations at Montreal's Biodôme mean many of the animals are leaving Montreal soon, so this weekend is your last chance to visit the museum's 4,800 creatures before it closes on Monday. The renovations are expected to last until at least next year.

Montreal's Spaces for Life museums — the Botanical Garden, the Biodôme, the Insectarium and the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium — will all remain open this weekend.

Take advantage of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Easter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Easter</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/break?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#break</a> to come see the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/animals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#animals</a> at the Biodôme one last time before it closes for a while . The Biodôme will be open until April 2. After that, work begins on the Migration project. <a href="https://t.co/fOU2X5fMMb">https://t.co/fOU2X5fMMb</a> <a href="https://t.co/MuA3d2qm0O">pic.twitter.com/MuA3d2qm0O</a> —@EspacePourLaVie

Montreal's art world extends its hours

Montreal's Musée d'art contemporain (MAC) is extending its opening hours until Sunday, April 9, when its Leonard Cohen exhibition, A Crack in Everything, closes. The museum will be open earlier and close later.

Montreal's Musée d'art contemporain (MAC) is hosting Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything — an exhibition the museum calls its most successful in recent history. (Elysha Enos/CBC)

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts will also remain open all weekend, including on Monday, when it is normally closed. The Napoleon: Art and Court Life in the Imperial Palace exhibition is being shown.

On Sunday, the MMFA will get into the Easter spirit by handing out chocolate treats to visitors.

What do you plan on doing this weekend? Let us know at webquebec@cbc.ca or contact us on our CBC Montreal Facebook page.