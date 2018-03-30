What to do this Easter weekend in Montreal
Easter egg hunts, petting zoos and extended hours for family-friendly activities are on offer this weekend
Chicks, ducklings and rabbits will be frolicking around Montreal this weekend, as places across the city are hosting special events to celebrate Easter.
Here are some activities you can hop into this long, holiday weekend.
Easter egg hunts
On Friday:
- A free Easter egg hunt is on at the Frontenac Library in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Registration is required.
- Quinn Farm in Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot is hosting egg hunts every day this long weekend. Families can also enjoy a tractor and wagon ride around the farm.
On Saturday:
- Promenade Fleury in Ahuntsic is hosting a free Easter egg hunt.
- Villeray is having one at Le Prévost Library. Registration is required and the event is free.
- Another one is taking place in Rosemont—La-Petite-Patrie featuring face painting, chocolate and goody bags. A $5 donation is suggested.
Animals galore
Special Easter animals — chicks, rabbits and ducklings — will be at the Laure-Conan Library in Laval on Friday. Admission is free.
At the Ecomuseum Zoo in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, their regular animals are being joined by the Easter Bunny. Tickets are $10 for children and $17.50 for adults. Find more details here.
This weekend, join the tradition and come celebrate Easter at the Ecomuseum Zoo: special presentations, egg hunt, face paint for kids and much more! <a href="https://t.co/e2wMyIj4aI">https://t.co/e2wMyIj4aI</a> <a href="https://t.co/ico6KNV6WV">pic.twitter.com/ico6KNV6WV</a>—@ZooEcomuseum
Some animals will also be at Centre Laval and at Galeries des Sources in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Saturday.
Cathedral hopping
Easter is an opportunity to visit the city's famous cathedrals, like the Notre-Dame Basilica and St. Joseph's Oratory. Both are holding special vigils this weekend.
Visit the Biodôme one last time
Planned renovations at Montreal's Biodôme mean many of the animals are leaving Montreal soon, so this weekend is your last chance to visit the museum's 4,800 creatures before it closes on Monday. The renovations are expected to last until at least next year.
Montreal's Spaces for Life museums — the Botanical Garden, the Biodôme, the Insectarium and the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium — will all remain open this weekend.
Take advantage of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Easter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Easter</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/break?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#break</a> to come see the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/animals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#animals</a> at the Biodôme one last time before it closes for a while . The Biodôme will be open until April 2. After that, work begins on the Migration project. <a href="https://t.co/fOU2X5fMMb">https://t.co/fOU2X5fMMb</a> <a href="https://t.co/MuA3d2qm0O">pic.twitter.com/MuA3d2qm0O</a>—@EspacePourLaVie
Montreal's art world extends its hours
Montreal's Musée d'art contemporain (MAC) is extending its opening hours until Sunday, April 9, when its Leonard Cohen exhibition, A Crack in Everything, closes. The museum will be open earlier and close later.
The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts will also remain open all weekend, including on Monday, when it is normally closed. The Napoleon: Art and Court Life in the Imperial Palace exhibition is being shown.
On Sunday, the MMFA will get into the Easter spirit by handing out chocolate treats to visitors.
