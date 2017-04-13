Enjoy the first long holiday weekend of spring.

Here's a list of what's open and closed in and around the city.

Government services:

Most City of Montreal offices will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday. That includes borough offices and Accès-Montreal offices and service points.

Municipal court will be closed both days.

Canada Post will not have any collection or delivery of mail on either Friday or Monday.

Banks are closed Friday but open on Monday.

Transportation

STM bus lines will be running on a holiday schedule. For more information, you can go to the STM's website.

Garbage and recycling

Garbage, recycling and compost pickup, which is managed at the borough level, will continue as per its regular schedule.

The city's eco-centres, which accept items that are a health hazard or harmful to the environment, are open Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but will be closed Monday.

Sports and cultural centres

The operating hours of arenas, pools, libraries, sports centres and cultural community centres will vary borough by borough. Before heading there, it is best to call ahead to ensure they are open.

However, the Claude Robillard Sports Complex, located in Ahuntsic, will be closed both Friday and Monday.

Museums and attractions

If you're planning a trip to either the Montreal Biodome, the Montreal Insectarium, the Montreal Botanical Garden or the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium, you are good to go. They are open regular hours on Friday and Monday.

Pointe-à-Callière Museum will be open all weekend long, including Friday and Monday.

Shopping

Public markets as well as the Bonsecours market will be open.

Shopping centres and most retail and grocery stores will be closed Sunday.

Many SAQ outlets will be closed on Sunday. However, if it's an SAQ Express, it will be open.

Feed those parking meters

Parking signs must be respected throughout the holiday weekend and the meters are also in operation.