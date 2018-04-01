Easter lunch breaks seniors' isolation with new friends and dancing

The dance floor was hopping with seniors and volunteers at an Easter lunch on Sunday.

The event was designed to help curb the social isolation felt by many seniors who aren't in regular contact with their families.

Les Petit Frères is a Quebec group working to fight the problem and it organized the event.

It brought together people like senior Jeannette Lavigne and Chama Hanawi, whose mother lives in Morocco.

"When I'm with her, I feel as if I'm with my mother," Hanawi said. "That's why I like to volunteer."

Lavigne lives in a seniors' residence and doesn't often see her family.

"It fills me with joy, because I see so many faces happy, smiling, and they don't look like they're old," Lavigne said.

She said the feeling that goes along with these kinds of group interactions is the secret to staying young at heart.

"I never feel like I'm 91! Because as long as there's people laughing around me, and people are happy, I feel so great," she said.

Caroline Sauriol is the executive director of Les Petit Freres. (CBC) Executive director of Les Petit Frères, Caroline Sauriol, said social isolation is "a huge issue" in Quebec and it affects about a third of the province's seniors.

"In Quebec, there's about 700,000 elders, so if you take one out of three, that's a lot of people who are at risk of being isolated," she said.

Social isolation endangers seniors' psychological health and is associated with higher levels of depression, according to the National Seniors Council.