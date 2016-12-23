Residents in Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve have launched a petition demanding a citywide public consultation over plans to expand the Port of Montreal.

The development would touch a piece of land that stretches several kilometres along Notre-Dame Street east, right across from the port. It's bordered by train tracks and the Highway 25.

The borough says it's a strategic property and the expansion will allow the port to process more goods in the future. There's also plans to build a logistics centre.

According to the city's charter, if the residents collect more than 5,000 signatures, Montreal's office of public consultations must hold an in-depth review of the project.

Residents have 90 days to reach the signature threshold.

Many resident in the area say they're concerned what the expansion of the port would mean for their quality of life.

"It's an issue— it will make noise and create pollution and traffic," said Amélie Desnoyers.

One day consultation not enough

The borough has already announced it will hold its own public consultation later in January. Borough Mayor Réal Ménard said that community groups, the Port of Montreal, CN Rail and a cargo company have been invited.

"There's no doubt we will give the opportunity to people who want to express themselves about the issue and share their point of view," said Ménard.

Residents believe the one day the borough has set aside for the consultation is not enough. They said they need more time to gather information to make their case.

Coun. Laurence Lavigne Lalonde, who represents a district in Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, agrees with residents.

"They are afraid of a lot of things, but they are not against this project," she said. "They want to discuss it, they want to have a sustainable eco-industrial park."

Economic benefit

Ménard said the project is important for the east end of Montreal. The Port of Montreal is expected to get busier in the coming years because a free-trade agreement between Canada and the European union.

The federal government is investing $43 million in the expansion of the port. If it moves forward, the port should be able to process more than 600,000 containers a year, an increase of 450,000 from its current capacity.