Early-morning fight ends in stabbing in Ahuntsic

A 26-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the upper body this morning in Ahuntsic.

Montreal police said a 911 came in around 6:40 a.m. and shortly after officers found the victim on Arthur-Lismer Street suffering from a stab wound.

"It seems there was an altercation between a group of people that escalated," said Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Investigators set up a perimeter near the intersection of Bois-de-Boulogne Avenue and called in the canine unit.

No suspects have been identified.

Investigators are hoping to speak with the victim later in the day.