Early-morning fight ends in stabbing in Ahuntsic

A 26-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the upper body this morning on Arthur-Lismer Street.

Canine unit called in to help with search for suspects

CBC News ·
Montreal police say they are still looking for suspects connected to the early-morning incident. (Simon-Marc Charron)

Montreal police said a 911 came in around 6:40 a.m. and shortly after officers found the victim on Arthur-Lismer Street suffering from a stab wound.

"It seems there was an altercation between a group of people that escalated," said Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Investigators set up a perimeter near the intersection of Bois-de-Boulogne Avenue and called in the canine unit.

No suspects have been identified.

Investigators are hoping to speak with the victim later in the day.

