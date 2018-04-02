Early-morning fight ends in stabbing in Ahuntsic
A 26-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the upper body this morning on Arthur-Lismer Street.
Canine unit called in to help with search for suspects
Montreal police said a 911 came in around 6:40 a.m. and shortly after officers found the victim on Arthur-Lismer Street suffering from a stab wound.
"It seems there was an altercation between a group of people that escalated," said Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.
Investigators set up a perimeter near the intersection of Bois-de-Boulogne Avenue and called in the canine unit.
No suspects have been identified.
Investigators are hoping to speak with the victim later in the day.