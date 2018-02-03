CBC Montreal's Seat at the Table podcast co-host Isabelle Racicot won the Dynastie Gala's anglophone radio personality of the year award Saturday night at the Tohu arts centre.
Seat at the Table is a 2017 podcast which features conversations with guests shaping pop culture.
Racicot is both a television and radio host whose past work includes MusiquePlus and FLASH, a French daily entertainment magazine.
The Dynastie Gala is an award ceremony that highlights prominent members of the Black community in media, sports, business and arts.
Other members of CBC Montreal's team who were nominated in the category include Daybreak writer/broadcaster Shari Okeke, The Bridge host Nantali Indongo, Seat at the Table co-host Martine St-Victor and weekend newsreader Sean Henry.
Henry was also nominated for best anglophone TV personality.
Last year's anglophone radio personality of the year, Homerun's Duke Eatmon, has been made a Black History Month laureate for 2018.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, Quebec Deputy Premier Dominique Anglade and Canadian Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen were among the attendees.
