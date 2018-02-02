Montreal police are seeking victims of a duo charged with multiple counts related to the sexual exploitation and assault of a minor.

Kadeem Noël, 22, and Tatiana Isabel Sanchez, 18, were arrested in late January by the SPVM's pimping and sexual exploitation unit.

Noël and Sanchez have already appeared in court to face the charges.

Police issued a statement alleging the pair recruited a 15-year-old runaway and forced her into prostitution.

The SPVM is now looking for other minors who may have been lured into prostitution by the two, or any witnesses to the allegations.