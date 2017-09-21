As an unsung hero of the Battle of Dunkirk, a Montreal-born Canadian commander was finally given his due today with a commemoration in his native city for his contributions during the Second World War.

A new plaque, unveiled by Parks Canada on the Lachine Canal in front of the late British Royal Navy officer's family and friends, pays tribute to the significant role Cmdr. James Campbell Clouston played in the "Miracle of Dunkirk" during the spring of 1940.

"We're so proud of him," said his son Moray Clouston, who was present for the ceremony.

Moray Clouston never met his father, who was killed in action before his son's birth.

"To be here commemorating my father 77 years after his death in the place where Campbell has such deep roots is very moving and humbling."

In May 1940, Allied forces were tasked with rallying all kinds of boats in what became a massive and last-ditch effort to rescue thousands of British and French troops cornered in Dunkirk by German soldiers. Winston Churchill dubbed the rescue a "miracle."

Canadian Cmdr. James Campbell Clouston was born in Montreal. (CBC)

While Clouston's name is never mentioned in Christopher Nolan's hit movie about the Dunkirk evacuations, the McGill University graduate has been hailed as being instrumental in helping save the lives of 338,000 British and French troops trapped by the Germans and under gunfire.

Clouston, who joined the Royal Navy after moving to the U.K., died after his ship was attacked and was lost at sea.