A dump truck travelling on Cavendish Boulevard with its bucket up struck the Highway 520 East overpass, briefly bringing traffic to a standstill.

The incident happened around 10:50 a.m., said Transport Ministry spokeswoman Dominique David.

The impact knocked the bucket off the truck, but the driver wasn't hurt. The MTQ inspected the overpass and determined no repairs were necessary.

"The ministry deployed a team to the site to ensure that the structure wasn't damaged and there was no intervention required," David said.

Traffic was stopped briefly while the site was inspected and the damaged truck removed, but Cavendish is now open to traffic.

In attempt to prevent similar incidents, authorities in Montreal installed a special sensor at the hit-prone Guy Street overpass south of René Levesque Boulevard.