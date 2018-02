Crews from Transports Québec were out overnight to inspect the Sherbrooke Street overpass on Highway 25 after it was struck by a dump truck.

The truck was headed south on Highway 25, towards the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

The bed of the truck was raised at the time and was torn off upon impact.

Crews briefly closed lanes along the highway to inspect the overpass but it has since been reopened.

Nobody was hurt in the collision.