A small part of the Duberger-Les-Saules neighbourhood of Quebec City is submerged in several feet of water and slush after the nearby Saint-Charles River overflowed this weekend.

About 60 residents have been evacuated from 38 homes and authorities say it may take time before they can return.

They say the river is still too high and fast-flowing for them to break an ice jam on it.

"We can't work," said Michel Therrien, the civil security coordinator for the des Rivières borough in Quebec City. "If we do, we will create another movement [in the river] that will affect 50 to 100 more homes and businesses."

He said the city hopes the river's flow will calm today, so workers can begin breaking up the ice.

A meeting for evacuees is planned Monday evening. Psychological support is also being offered to those who have had to leave their homes.

The extreme cold is adding another layer of complication on the third day of a Quebec City neighbourhood's flooding. (Radio-Canada)

One of them, Alain Dusty, said he felt in the dark about how and when the city would proceed. He says he was told the situation was stabilizing itself Sunday, but then the water level rose.

"We don't have a lot of information about what's holding them back. We don't understand why," the city hasn't started work to make the water go down, Dusty told Radio-Canada.

Quebec City's Duberge-Les-Saules neighbourhood has been flooded since Saturday.

A perimeter around the affected area has been up since Saturday.

Heavy rainfall in parts of southern Quebec has caused several waterways to flood adjacent communities.

The rain was followed by snow and extreme cold, which has made the cleanup complicated and difficult.