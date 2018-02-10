A 24-year-old man from Acton Vale is dead after his snowmobile ended up in a stream overnight near Drummondville.

The man was riding a trail just after midnight Saturday, with five other snowmobilers, when four of them made false manoeuvres along a curve and went into the stream, according to Quebec provincial police.

The victim's snowmobile landed on top of him, police say. The other three riders survived, though it's unclear if they were injured or not.

The man was taken to hospital by firefighters, where he was later pronounced dead.

​Sûreté du Québec collision specialists are investigating to determine what went wrong. Police say alcohol was not involved, but speed or distraction could explain why the snowmobilers exited the trail.