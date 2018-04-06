Drugged by chocolate and robbed, Montreal senior speaks out after being victim of alleged serial thief

"He put his hand on my neck and chocolate in my mouth."

That's the last thing that Berthe Cadorette remembers before waking up the next day, her house robbed and the man who wanted to buy it gone.

The 72-year-old is one of the victims of what Montreal police say is a serial robber — a man who allegedly targeted seniors, befriended them, then drugged and robbed them.

Hamid Chekakri was arrested last week in in Atlanta in connection with the cases. No details of the charges have been released.

But Cadorette says Chekakri is the man who came to her home in Rivière-des-Prairies last December, with the intention of buying it.

"He said he was very interested with my place," she told CBC. "He came with a bottle of white wine and a red box containing chocolates."

'He was very nice'

Cadorette says the man who came into her home as a prospective buyer was very talkative about his family and his children. She says he showed her pictures and talked about moving his family here.

"He was very nice and he made me feel confident," she said.

Cadorette chose to sell the house on her own, without the help of a real estate agent. The man made an offer and she accepted it.

"I went to get a glass of water and he came and put his hand on my neck and put chocolate in my mouth," she said.

"I was not able to stay on my legs ... The next morning, I woke up in my bedroom and I called a friend to tell her I didn't know what happened and I wanted to go to the hospital."

The man had stolen her jewellery and cash.

Berthe Cadorette says she was charmed by the man who came to buy her home but ended up being drugged and robbed. (Facebook)

Shocked and scared

Cadorette says that since the incident, she has trouble sleeping and is scared easily.

"I'm still affected," she said.

"It's like I don't trust anybody, I'm suspicious. But I'm also more attentive."

But Cadorette says the man was very charming and no alarm bells went off in her head during their interaction.

She says she's tired of recounting the disturbing experience to investigators and isn't sure if she will testify at the trial, if asked.

"I don't want to go ... I'm just tired."

More victims

Montreal police say they have identified six victims in Montreal and Ottawa.

They also believe the suspect made three more attempts in Montreal and Sherbrooke and there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

Investigators say the man spoke French and English with an accent. He wore glasses, a large gold watch on his left arm, a black tuque and a black coat.

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted is asked to call police.