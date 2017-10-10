A manager at a medical marijuana dispensary in Quebec City has been arrested, after police raided the business Tuesday and shut it down.

Police investigators arrived in unmarked vans just after 10 a.m and executed a search warrant for Le Cannoisseur.

''Marijuana is not legal in Canada,'' said David Poitras, spokesperson for Quebec City police.

Le Cannoisseur opened its doors on St-Jean Street in downtown Quebec City during the summer.

Quebec City police spokesperson David Poitras says marijuana remains illegal and shops selling it will not be tolerated in the city. (Julia Page/CBC)

Poitras said this is the third such business that's attempted to operate in Quebec City — and the third to be shut down by police.

''We're not going to tolerate this here in Quebec City as long as it's not legal,'' said Poitras, adding that police ''want to send a message."

Short-lived operations

Police said the Le Cannoisseur had been open to the public since August and was officially registered with the province's revenue agency.

In 2016, Weeds, another dispensary that set up shop on St-Joseph Street, was shut down two months after opening.

Weeds operates in 20 other locations across Canada, including Ottawa, Winnipeg and Vancouver.

Don Briere, owner of 15 Weeds Glass & Gifts medical marijuana dispensaries, displays some of the marijuana for sale at one of his Vancouver locations, in May 2015. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

CEO Don Brière said closing dispensaries is a waste of public funds and police should be focusing on more serious crimes.

''We had so many police officers [involved in the raid], and the charges have all been stayed,'' said Brière.

La Croix Verte also had a storefront in Quebec City, on St-Vallier Street. It was shut down by police last January. No one has been charged.

The company's dispensary in Montreal, however, remains open.