One man is dead and five others are injured after a collision involving three vehicles in Saint-Stanislas-de-Kostka, just south of Valleyfield.

The collision happened around 6 p.m. Saturday on Highway 132.

According to provincial police, one driver attempted to overtake another vehicle and crashed into an oncoming one.

Police say the driver, a 41-year-old man, died at the scene.

The woman driving the oncoming vehicle sustained multiple serious injuries. Police had to use the jaws of life to free her from the vehicle. They don't fear for her life.

The vehicle which was overtaken was carrying a family of four and it crashed into the other two, police said. The four sustained minor injuries.

The section of the highway where the collision occurred is closed until an investigation is complete.

Police say high speeds and a dangerous overtaking maneuver are possible causes of the accident.

