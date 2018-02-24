A Transports Québec worker is dead and several others are injured after a vehicle crashed into a group of workers late Friday night in the West Island.

Quebec provincial police have arrested a man, who they say will face impaired driving charges.

They say the man's vehicle crashed into another in front of it, pushing that car into the road workers on Highway 20 near Dorval Circle, at around 11:30 p.m.

One worker died instantly, police say, and nine were taken to hospital. According to Urgences-Santé, three were critically injured, four sustained non-life threatening injuries and two were treated for traumatic shock.

The Sûreté du Québec says the driver they arrested had been drinking alcohol before driving.

The driver of the vehicle that was pushed into the group was among those in hospital for shock.

Highway 20 has been reopened. The Sûreté du Québec is investigating how the crash happened.