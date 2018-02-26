A 38-year-old man was granted bail Monday after being accused of drunk driving and causing a collision that killed a Transport Quebec worker and injured several others.

Vincent Lemay faces a total of 16 charges, including impaired driving causing death. He is alleged to have had a blood-alcohol level 100 millilitres above the legal limit when he arrested.

Quebec provincial police believe Lemay crashed into an SUV late Friday night, forcing it into a group of eight road workers on Highway 20, near the Dorval Circle.

Stéphane Lebel, 44, was killed instantly, police said. Seven other people were injured: two workers were seriously injured, four had minor injuries; the driver of the SUV, a woman in her 40s, was treated for shock.